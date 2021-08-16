Ontology Market Cap Achieves $942.40 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Ontology has a total market cap of $942.40 million and $178.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00063721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.49 or 0.00299549 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00038721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007992 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 878,027,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

