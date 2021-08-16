Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.67.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$77.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 3,000 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.68, for a total value of C$197,034.95. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,100,000.

TSE OTEX opened at C$67.01 on Monday. Open Text has a 12 month low of C$47.95 and a 12 month high of C$67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The company has a market cap of C$18.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$63.42.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

