Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the July 15th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth about $1,087,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Opera by 288.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 936,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Opera by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. 9,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,426. Opera has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

