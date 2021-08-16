Opium Price Hits $2.63 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $102.07 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opium has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00005674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

