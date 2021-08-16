Oppenheimer Comments on AppLovin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APP. William Blair began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $56.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $90.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.24.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $9,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $217,002,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $26,563,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at about $178,845,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

