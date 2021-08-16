Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FIGS in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

FIGS stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

