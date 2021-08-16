Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASPN. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.81 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. 104,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,356. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.49. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $41.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,671,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

