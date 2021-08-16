Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Trevena in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.45.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Trevena stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.