Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Optical Cable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC opened at $3.89 on Monday. Optical Cable has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Optical Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

