OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get OptiNose alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,594.58% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OptiNose by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in OptiNose by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptiNose by 959.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.