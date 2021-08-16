OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.57). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,594.58% and a negative net margin of 152.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OPTN opened at $2.63 on Monday. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

