OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $102,409.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 6,278.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00158153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.58 or 0.99529917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00910269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.54 or 0.07094113 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

