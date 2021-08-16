ORAO Network (ORAO) Hits One Day Volume of $328,932.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. ORAO Network has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $328,932.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ORAO Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053269 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00157299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,103.70 or 1.00036050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.83 or 0.00904438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.51 or 0.06827320 BTC.

About ORAO Network

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ORAO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.