Orbit Chain (ORC) Trading Up 55.9% This Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $621.70 million and approximately $24.65 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 545,688,796 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

