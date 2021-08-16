Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 190.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,292 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Organogenesis worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.09 on Monday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.