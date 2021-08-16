Origin Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $9.01 million and $15,900.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00052344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.90 or 0.00138538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00158153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,344.58 or 0.99529917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.00 or 0.00910269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.54 or 0.07094113 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

