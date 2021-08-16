Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $59,140.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00027048 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00046020 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.