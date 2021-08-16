OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $137.84 million and $2.23 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,170,621 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

