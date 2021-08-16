Origo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Origo has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.39 or 0.00935291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00110623 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047679 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

