Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

