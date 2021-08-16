Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.36.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,281,007.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,540.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,706 shares of company stock worth $7,404,800 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

