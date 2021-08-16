Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 11.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price fell 11.5% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.01. 6,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 981,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $197,719,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

