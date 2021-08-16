Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SFTW opened at $10.00 on Monday. Osprey Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,536,000. Institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

