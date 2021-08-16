OST (OST) Market Cap Reaches $7.63 Million

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One OST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $167,151.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OST has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

