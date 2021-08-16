Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.05

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.05 and last traded at $91.94, with a volume of 44756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.