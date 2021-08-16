Oxbull.tech (OXB) Price Up 11.1% This Week

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003718 BTC on major exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market capitalization of $12.96 million and approximately $205,311.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00135331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.72 or 0.00158668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,480.21 or 1.00036830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.75 or 0.00918468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.67 or 0.07004850 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

