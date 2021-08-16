Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.75

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

