PAC Global (PAC) Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $786.89 or 0.01721662 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.