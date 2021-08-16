Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Short Interest Update

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 24.67%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore bought 7,500 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 74,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 491,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

