Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,578 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.17% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $46,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,101,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,219,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 752,461 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 575,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 236,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 208,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after buying an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

