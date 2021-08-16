Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stake Reduced by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,113 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.75% of Pacira BioSciences worth $20,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.23 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald C. Manning sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $147,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,737 shares of company stock worth $2,049,511. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.