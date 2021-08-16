PAID Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 60.3% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $66.29 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00161013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.52 or 0.99515426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00914146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.06908934 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

