Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $1,334,880.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,334,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,770,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,480,431.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLTR stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,784,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,738,883. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion and a PE ratio of -20.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

