Pallapay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $512,683.00 (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $512,683.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00160879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.56 or 1.00435854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.39 or 0.00924495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.50 or 0.06873241 BTC.

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

