Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Earnings on Monday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PANW opened at $374.04 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

