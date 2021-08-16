Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after buying an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 268.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 341,184 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 294.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 258,877 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

