Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PAAS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 95,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,916. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.