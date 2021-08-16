Pancake Bunny Market Cap Reaches $5.62 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 16th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $6.44 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.02 or 0.00023317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00929626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046986 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, "Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. "

