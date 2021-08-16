PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $546.25 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for about $21.31 or 0.00046549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.48 billion and $546.25 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00913351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00108810 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001891 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 210,049,075 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

