Panda Yield (BBOO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,714.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $59,692.03 and approximately $1,714.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00930026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00110548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.