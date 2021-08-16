Parachute 24 Hour Volume Hits $286,270.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $286,270.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 641,496,269 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.