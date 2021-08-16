Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of PRRWF stock remained flat at $$29.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.27. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

