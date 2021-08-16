Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.06.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.20. The company had a trading volume of 74,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,860. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.11. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

