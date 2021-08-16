Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$46.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$37.50 to C$46.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of TSE PLC traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$38.24.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.