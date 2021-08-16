Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.20. 74,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,860. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

