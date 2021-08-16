Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.06.

PLC traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.11. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$38.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

