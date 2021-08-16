Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.40.

TSE PKI traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 190,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,360. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.18 and a 52-week high of C$45.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 55.23.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

