Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 7,534 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Walmart stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $418.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

