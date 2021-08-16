Parkside Investments LLC Has $29.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $313,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $404,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $446.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

