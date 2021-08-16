Parkside Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after buying an additional 1,049,800 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after buying an additional 307,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 315,953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

